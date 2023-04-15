Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Class 12th Results To Be Out Soon On pue.karnataka.gov.in, Check Latest Update Here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: The Department of Pre-University Education will declare the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 soon. According to the latest media reports, the Karnataka 2nd PUC Results are expected to be announced by the end of April or in the forst week of May.

Candidates must note tha the Department of Pre-University Education is yet to confirm the official date and time for the release of Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2023.

Once release, the candidates will be able to check and donwload their Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2023 from the official website- pue.karnataka.gov.in follwoing the siple steps given below

Steps To Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website- pue.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads "2nd PUC Result 2023"

Step 3: Entre your credentials like roll number, date of birth etc

Step 4: Click on submit and your Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: SDownload 2nd PUC result and take printout for future reference

Karnataka PUC 2nd Exams 2023 were held from March 9, 2023, to March 29, 2023. This year, more than 7 lakh students have registered

To clear the Karnataka Pre-University Certificate Examination, candidates must obtain a minimum of 25 percent marks in all subjects and 11 marks in practical exam whereas for Maths paper, students are required to obtain minimum 35 percent marks.