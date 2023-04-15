Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Class 12th Results To Be Out Soon On pue.karnataka.gov.in, Check Latest Update Here
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 or 12th board results will be soon declared on the official website - pue.karnataka.gov.in, scroll down for more details.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: The Department of Pre-University Education will declare the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 soon. According to the latest media reports, the Karnataka 2nd PUC Results are expected to be announced by the end of April or in the forst week of May.
Candidates must note tha the Department of Pre-University Education is yet to confirm the official date and time for the release of Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2023.
Once release, the candidates will be able to check and donwload their Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2023 from the official website- pue.karnataka.gov.in follwoing the siple steps given below
Steps To Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023
Step 1: Visit the official website- pue.karnataka.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads "2nd PUC Result 2023"
Step 3: Entre your credentials like roll number, date of birth etc
Step 4: Click on submit and your Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 will appear on the screen
Step 5: SDownload 2nd PUC result and take printout for future reference
Karnataka PUC 2nd Exams 2023 were held from March 9, 2023, to March 29, 2023. This year, more than 7 lakh students have registered
To clear the Karnataka Pre-University Certificate Examination, candidates must obtain a minimum of 25 percent marks in all subjects and 11 marks in practical exam whereas for Maths paper, students are required to obtain minimum 35 percent marks.
