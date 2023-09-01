Karnataka PGCET 2023: Last Date To Apply Today At kea.kar.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps Here

Karnataka PGCET 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, will close the registration process for Karnataka PGCET 2023 on September 1, 2023. Candidates can submit their applications for the Post Graduate CET test via KEA's official website, kea.kar.nic.in.The deadline for registration was originally set for August 30, but it was extended until today.

Candidates who have successfully completed a recognized bachelor's degree program, a minimum of three years in length, or an equivalent examination, with a minimum combined score of 50% in all subjects, including languages, throughout all years of the degree examination, are eligible to apply.

Karnataka PGCET 2023: Steps to apply here

Visit the KEA website at kea.kar.nic.in.

On the home page, select the Karnataka PGCET 2023 registration option.

Candidates must register online on a new page that will appear.

Log in to the account once registration is complete.

Complete the application form and submit the required payment.

In order to download the page, click submit.

Keep a physical copy of it in case you need it again.

The 23rd and 24th of September 2023 will see the conduct of the Karnataka PGCET test. On September 23, the exam will be given in a single session from 2.30 to 4.30, and on September 24, it will be given in two shifts from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and 2.30 to 4.30 pm.