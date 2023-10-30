trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2681977
Karnataka PGCET 2023 Result Soon To be Released At kea.kar.nic.in. How To Check

The KEA ( Karnataka Examinations Authority) will soon release the results of the Karnataka PGCET 2023 on its official website kea.kar.nic.in. To access the Karnataka PGCET 2023 result, candidates need to enter their registration number and date of birth. Once you provide all the required information the PGCET exam result will be displayed.

Oct 30, 2023
Karnataka Examinations Authority: The KEA will announce the results of the Karnataka PGCET (Post Graduate Common Entrance Test) 2023 on their official website anytime soon. candidates can access their results as soon as they release them on their website on kea.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka PGCET Answer key for MBA, MCA, and MTech was released on the 29th of September, The results are expected to follow the same pattern as in the answer key.

 

HOW TO CHECK PGCET RESULT 2023

 

  • .visit the official website of Karnataka PGCET 2023 at the kea.kar.nic.in.
  • .Under the admission tab, click on the link that reads PGCET 2023
  • .Click and download your result.
  • .Take a printout for future reference.

The Karnataka PGCET examination took place from the 23rd of September to the 24th of September 2023. The entrance test serves as a gateway to admission in MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, and MArch courses at different institutes.

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Scorecard 

Karnataka PGCET Scorecard 2023 released by the authorities includes essential information given below: 

  • Aspirants Name
  • Karnataka PGCET Registration Number
  • Roll Number
  • Category
  • Gender
  • Section-wise marks
  • Total marks

The Karnataka PGCET 2023 Results will be released soon. For more up-to-date information Candidates can visit the Karnataka PGCET official website at kea.kar.nic.in.

 

