Karnataka PGCET 2023 Result To Be OUT Soon, Revised Answer Key Released At kea.kar nic.in- Check Important Details Here

Karnataka PGCET Result 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is set to release the results of Karnataka PGCET 2023 soon through online mode. The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has issued revised answer key of the postgraduate common entrance test or PGCET 2023. Candidates can check MBA, MCA and MTech answer keys on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in. According to reports the PGCET result will be out on November 02, although the official date is yet to be confirmed. Candidates who participated in the Karnataka PGCET 2023 examinations for admission to various MTech, MCA, and MBA programs can view and download their results from the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Following the prescribed timetable, the examination authority conducted the Karnataka PGCET exam on September 23 and 24, 2023. The provisional answer keys for KEA PGCET were made available on September 29, 2023. It is recommended that candidates regularly check the official KEA website for the latest updates.

Karnataka PGCET Result 2023: Steps To Download Scorecard

Step 1: Go to the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: After this, click on the Karnataka PGCET result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter all the details as asked in the PGCET 2023 result login window

Step 4: The Karnataka PGCET result and merit list will be displayed in the PDF format

Step 5: Go through the scores and download it for future reference

Karnataka PGCET 2023: Merit List

Candidates who qualify the exam will be added to the merit list. To qualify, general category candidates need to score at least 50 per cent marks, while SC/ST category candidates need 45 per cent marks. The merit list will be prepared separately for MBA, MCA, ME/M.Tech/ M.Arch solely on the basis of the marks obtained in the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test.