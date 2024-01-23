Karnataka PGCET 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be OUT Today At kea.kar.nic.in- Steps To Check Here

Karnataka PGCET 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is scheduled to release the round 1 seat allotment results for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2023 today, on January 23. Candidates who have registered for Karnataka PGCET counseling can check the seat allotment result on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in. To access the Karnataka PGCET 2023 round 1 seat allotment result, candidates should use their login credentials, including registration number and date of birth.

According to the official timetable, candidates allocated seats can exercise their choices from January 23 to January 25, 2024. The payment of fees for choice 1 and choice 2 can be completed from January 24 to January 29, 2024. The deadline for reporting at the allotted colleges with all original documents is January 30, 2024.

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Seat Allotment Result: How To Check

- Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

- Click on Karnataka PGCET 2023 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

- Click on submit and download the page.

Take a printout of the same for further need.

