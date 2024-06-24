Karnataka PGCET 2024 Application Correction Facility Ends Today At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Steps To Edit Here

Karnataka PGCET 2024: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is closing the deadline for candidates to finalise exam fee payments, make corrections to their PGCET 2024 application, and choose their preferred exam centre on June 24, 2024. Through the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, registered applicants can make changes to their Karnataka PGCET 2024 application form and select the exam centre of their choice.

The Karnataka PGCET 2024 application form correction facility was introduced by the authorities June 22, 2024. This gives applicants the opportunity to correct any errors in their application information. Candidates will need to use their application number and password to log in and make corrections. This guarantees the accuracy and timeliness of all the data entered in the Karnataka PGCET 2024 application form.

Applicants must log in with their registration number and password in order to edit their application forms. Additionally, the authority has published a list of candidates who have not yet paid the PGCET fees on the official website.

Karnataka PGCET 2024: Steps to edit application form here

Step 1: Go to the PGCET website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Select PGCET from the drop-down menu after clicking on the admissions tab.

Step 3: Locate and click the "PGCET 2024 online application edit" link.

Step 4: Enter your password and registration number to log in.

Step 5: Make necessary edits to your application form, making sure all the information is correct.

Step 6: Continue paying the examination cost.

Step 7: From the list of options, choose the exam centre of your choice.

Step 8: Go over all the data you have input.

Step 9: Send in the revised information.

Step 10: Keep a copy of the receipt or confirmation page for your records.

There is an examination fee of Rs 700 for every course. In order to successfully complete the application process, this fee needs to be paid. The PGCET 2024 admit card can only be downloaded by applicants who have successfully paid the exam fee. The dates of the Karnataka PGCET 2024 are set for July 13 and 14. On July 4, the Karnataka PGCET admit card 2024 will be made available by KEA.