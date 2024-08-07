Karnataka PGCET Answer Key 2024 Released At kea.kar.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

Karnataka PGCET Answer Key 2024: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) published the answer key on August 6, and objections can be submitted until 5:30 pm on August 8. Those who took the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test can visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in to download the answer key. KEA has stated that candidates must provide proper documents supporting their objections when submitting their representation against the provisional answer key.

"While filing the objections; candidates should indicate the Subject, Version Code and Question Number. Objections without justification or without Version code or question number will not be considered. Supporting documents in PDF format should also be attached. Objections without justification or supporting documents will not be considered," reads the official notice.

Karnataka PGCET Answer Key 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the Karnataka PGCET answer key link.

Review and download the PDF file.

To raise objections, log in to the official website.

Use the objection window to submit your representation.

Save the page for future reference.

The Karnataka PGCET 2024 exam for MCA and MBA comprised questions on computer knowledge, analytical abilities, logical reasoning, quantitative analysis, English language, and general knowledge. The test featured 100 questions, each worth one mark, with no penalty for incorrect answers.

Candidates who wish to raise objections to the published answer keys can do so through the KEA portal. Objections must be submitted by selecting the appropriate link on the KEA website and must include justification in PDF format. The deadline for submitting objections is 5:30 pm on August 8, 2024.