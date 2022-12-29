Karnataka PGCET Result 2022: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has today (December 29) declared the result of the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test 2022 (PGCET 2022). The results have been announced at KEA's official website -- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

Candidates who had appeared for Karnataka PGCET 2022 can check their results by entering their PGCET 2022 roll numbers on the official website.

Karnataka PGCET Result 2022: Here's how to check scores

1. Go to KEA's official website https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.

2. On the homepage, click on - PGCET-2022 Results.

3. You will be redirected to a new page where you need to enter your PGCET roll number.

4. The Karnataka PGCET 2022 result will appear on the screen.

The exam for admission to MBA and MCA programmes was held on November 19, while the exam for MTech programmes admission was conducted on November 20, 2022.

The candidates who have qualified need to appear for document verification based on their ranks from January 3, 2023, until January 13, 2023, at Bengaluru, Mysore, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Shimoga, Mangalore, Bijapur, Dharwad, and Davanagere.