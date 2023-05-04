Karnataka SSLC 2023: KSEAB Class 10th Result Likely To Be Declared On May 8 At karresults.nic.in- Check Latest Update Here

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board, KSEAB will declare the Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 soon. The SSLC Result Karnataka is expected to be declared next week on the official websites karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in. According to reports Karnataka SSLC Result for Class 10 Students will be declared on May 8, 2023. According to past trends, State Education Minister B.C Nagesh is expected to announce the date and time on his official Twitter account.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: Exam Date

SSLC 2023 Exams were held from March 28 to April 11, 2023. The answer key for the exams has also been released. Once the SSLC 10th Result 2023 is declared, the direct link and steps will be shared here for candidates to refer to.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: Steps To Check Scorecard

- Go to the board website – karresults.nic.in or sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

- Click on the SSLC result link on the homepage.

- Login with your registration number and date of birth.

- Submit and view Karnataka SSLC result.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: Passing Criteria

To pass in the Karnataka SSLC Result 2023, students from the state board must secure an aggregate of 35 percent marks. If they fail to secure this aggregate, they would be required to appear for the supplementary exams.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: 2022 Pass Percentage

The overall pass percentage For the Karnataka SSLC Results 2022, was recorded at 85.63 percent. Out of this, 145 students secured 100 percent marks.