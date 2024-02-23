Karnataka UGCET 2024 Registration Process Ends Today At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

Karnataka UGCET 2024: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has closed the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) 2024 registration window. Eligible candidates can apply for the Karnataka UGCET 2024 by visiting the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The Karnataka UGCET exam 2024 is scheduled to take place on April 18, and 19. Candidates can submit the online application fee by February 26, 2024. According to the schedule, the UGCET 2024 admit card will be released on April 7, 2024.

The Karnataka CET test is a state-level entrance exam that provides admission to engineering, pharmacy, pharma D, and other professional courses offered by the state's universities and institutes. The KCET 2024 test administration has published a notification clarifying that the candidate's name on the residential certificate must be the same as on the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) mark sheet while applying for UGCET 2024.

Karnataka UGCET 2024: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.

On the homepage, click the application link.

Register and begin with the application procedure.

Upload the relevant documents, pay the applicable fees, and submit.

Keep a hardcopy for future reference.

“The list of candidates who have claimed reservation but are being considered under the General Merit (GM) category due to mismatch will be published on the KEA website on February 28. The candidates are advised to go through this list and get their names rectified in the residential certificate,” reads the official notice.