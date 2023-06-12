KCET 2023 Result Likely To Be Declared On June 14 On kea.kar.nic.in, Check Latest Update

KCET Result 2023: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will soon declare the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET Result 2023. According to the latest media reports, KCET 2023 Result is expected to be announced on June 14, 2023, however, the official confirmation about the time of the declaration is still awaited.

Earlier, the KCET 2023 Result was scheduled to be declared on June 12 however it is now expected to be announced on June 14, 2023. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their KCET Result 2023 on the official website kea.kar.nic.in following the simple steps given below.

Here's How To Download KCET Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads "KCET 2023 Result"

Step 3: In the newly opened tab, entre you KCET Hall Ticket Number, DOB and other required details

Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button and your KCET Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the KCET 2023 Scrorcard and take a printout for future reference.