KCET 2024: Registration Window Re-opens Tomorrow At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

KCET 2024: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will reopen the KCET 2024 registration window tomorrow, March 30. Candidates who meet the requirements can fill out the KCET 2024 application form by going to cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, the official website. Applications for KCET 2024 must be submitted by April 1 at 4 p.m. Candidates will be assigned to the Bangalore exam centre if they apply for the KCET 2024 within this time frame. The most recent schedule states that on April 5, the KCET admission card 2024 will be distributed. The dates of the KCET 2024 exam are set for April 18 and 19. The Kannada language test will take place on April 20.

KCET 2024: Exam pattern

There will be an offline mode of the KCET in 2024. It consists of three subjects: chemistry, physics, and mathematics, often known as biology. The exam is offered in either Kannada or English. Every paper in KCET 2024 is one hour and twenty minutes long. There will be 180 multiple-choice questions in all, 60 for each subject. There is only one mark awarded for each question, and wrong answers receive no deduction in the score.

KCET 2024: Steps to apply here

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Register with the necessary information.

Register and complete the application for KCET 2024.

Upload the required files.

Remit the application cost for KCET 2024.

Send it in, making a copy to save for later.

KCET 2024: Application Fees

Candidates must submit an application fee to complete the KCET 2024 registration process. applicants from Karnataka who are General Merit (GM), 2A, 2B, 3A, and 3B must pay an application fee of Rs 500, while applicants from CAT-1, Scheduled Caste (SC), and Scheduled Tribe (ST) must pay Rs 250. Those who have studied outside of Karnataka are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 750. Foreign applicants must submit an application and pay a Rs 5,000 application fee.