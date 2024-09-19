KCET Provisional Seat Allotment Round 2 Result 2024 Released At kea.kar.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

KCET Result 2024: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) released the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2024 round 2 seat allotment results on September 18. Candidates who participated in this counselling round can check their results on the official KEA website (kea.kar.nic.in) by entering their CET number. Seats have been allocated based on the choices submitted by candidates before the 2 pm deadline on September 13, 2024. Following seat allotment, candidates are required to confirm their admission by paying the necessary fees and completing the document verification process at their designated institutes. This round is aimed at filling the remaining vacant seats after the first allotment.

This round focuses on filling the seats left vacant after the initial allotment. With the announcement of these results, candidates can proceed to the next steps in the admission process, which include paying fees and completing document verification at their designated institutions.

KCET Result 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the KEA website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

Step 2: Select the "KCET Seat Allotment Result" link.

Step 3: Enter your CET number in the designated field.

Step 4: Review the seat allotment letter, including details about your assigned college, course, and reporting guidelines.

Step 5: Download and save the allotment letter for future use.

As per the official notice, the current seat allotment result is provisional, and candidates are advised not to report to the allotted colleges yet. Objections can be submitted via email to keauthority-ka@nic.in by 10 am on September 19, 2024. The email must include all relevant details for proper review by KEA. Final results for the Karnataka UGCET 2024 second-round seat allotment will be released after reviewing the objections. This round aims to fill the remaining vacant seats after the initial allotment. Following the final results, candidates can proceed with fee payment and document verification at their assigned institutions.