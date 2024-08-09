KCET Round 1 Mock Allotment Result 2024 To Be Out Soon At kea.kar.nic.in- Check Details Here

KCET 2024: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is set to release the KCET 2024 round 1 mock allotment result soon. Candidates can access the mock seat allotment results on KEA's official websites, kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Originally scheduled for August 7, 2024, the results are yet to be announced. These results will cover courses such as Engineering, Architecture, Yoga & Naturopathy, Veterinary, Farm Science, B. Pharma, Pharma D, and B.Sc (Nursing), excluding Medical, Dental, and AYUSH programs.

Options entered by candidates up to August 4, 2024, will be considered for the first mock seat allotment. Eligible candidates will have the opportunity to modify their options (add, alter, rearrange, or delete) from August 9 to August 11, 2024. The final first seat allotment result is expected to be released on August 21, 2024.

KCET 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official KEA website at kea.kar.nic.in.

On the homepage, select the KCET 2024 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result link.

Enter your login details and click submit.

The Mock seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

Review and download the result.

Keep a printed copy for future reference.

The Mock Seat Allotment provides candidates with an indicative allotment of college, course, or stream based on their prioritized options. This helps candidates assess whether they should change or retain their current choices. It also allows candidates to see if a lower-merit candidate received a seat they were eligible for but missed due to not selecting that option. As a result, candidates will have an additional opportunity to modify their options by changing the priority, deleting, adding, or reordering them.