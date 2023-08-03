KEAM 2023 First Allotment Result Declared On cee.kerala.gov.in, Direct Link To Download PDF Here

KEAM 2023 First Allotment Result: Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, Kerala has released the first allotment list for the MBBS and BDS courses. Candidates can now check and download the KEAM 2023 First Allotment List from the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below

Here's How To Download KEAM 2023 Allotment List

Step 1: Visit the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in



Step 2: On the homepage, click on Keam 2023 candidate portal

Step 3: Now, select the allotment list from the side menu

Step 4: Choose the first phase allotment to MBBS & BDS (provisional)

Step 5: Download the PDF displayed on the screen and check for your application number

Candidates who have been shortlisted in the first phase of counselling are required to report/join to their alloted institutes from August 5 to August 8 to confirm their admission.