trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2644139
NewsEducation
KEAM 2023

KEAM 2023 First Allotment Result Declared On cee.kerala.gov.in, Direct Link To Download PDF Here

KEAM 2023 MBBS/BDS First Allotment Result is now available on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in, scroll down for the direct link to download the final list.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 04:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

KEAM 2023 First Allotment Result Declared On cee.kerala.gov.in, Direct Link To Download PDF Here

KEAM 2023 First Allotment Result: Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, Kerala has released the first allotment list for the MBBS and BDS courses. Candidates can now check and download the KEAM 2023 First Allotment List from the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below

Here's How To Download KEAM 2023 Allotment List

Step 1: Visit the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Keam 2023 candidate portal

Step 3: Now, select the allotment list from the side menu

Step 4: Choose the first phase allotment to MBBS & BDS (provisional)

Step 5: Download the PDF displayed on the screen and check for your application number

KEAM 2023 MBBS/BDS First Allotment List Direct Link

Candidates who have been shortlisted in the first phase of counselling are required to report/join to their alloted institutes from August 5 to August 8 to confirm their admission.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train