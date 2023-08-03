KEAM 2023 First Allotment Result Declared On cee.kerala.gov.in, Direct Link To Download PDF Here
KEAM 2023 MBBS/BDS First Allotment Result is now available on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in, scroll down for the direct link to download the final list.
KEAM 2023 First Allotment Result: Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, Kerala has released the first allotment list for the MBBS and BDS courses. Candidates can now check and download the KEAM 2023 First Allotment List from the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below
Here's How To Download KEAM 2023 Allotment List
Step 1: Visit the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on Keam 2023 candidate portal
Step 3: Now, select the allotment list from the side menu
Step 4: Choose the first phase allotment to MBBS & BDS (provisional)
Step 5: Download the PDF displayed on the screen and check for your application number
KEAM 2023 MBBS/BDS First Allotment List Direct Link
Candidates who have been shortlisted in the first phase of counselling are required to report/join to their alloted institutes from August 5 to August 8 to confirm their admission.
