KEAM 2023 Registration Ends Today On cee.kerala.gov.in, Direct Link To Apply Here

KEAM 2023: The Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE) Kerala will conclude the registration process for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, Medical or KEAM 2023 Examination today. Candidates who have not applied for KEAM 2023 exam yet can do so by visiting the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates need to apply for KEAM 2023 to get admission in Engineering, Architecture, MBBS, BDS, Homoeo, Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary, Fisheries, Co-operation & Banking, Climate Change & Environmental Science, B.Tech Biotechnology and Pharmacy Courses in Kerala.

Here's How To apply For KEAM 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link tat reads - KEAM 2023 - Online Application

Step 3: Now click on 'Register Here' tab available on the newly opened page

Step 4: Entre your details like name, educational qualification and other credentials in the KEAM 2023 application form

Step 5: Pay the aaplication fee and submit the application form

Step 6: Download your KEAM 2023 application form and take printout for future reference

Candidates must note that they will be required to upload their class X certificate along with nativity proof and date of birth proof.