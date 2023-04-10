topStoriesenglish2593252
NewsEducation
KEAM 2023

KEAM 2023 Registration Ends Today On cee.kerala.gov.in, Direct Link To Apply Here

KEAM 2023 registration will be concluded today on cee.kerala.gov.in, scroll down for the direct link to apply.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 10:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau

KEAM 2023: The Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE) Kerala will conclude the registration process for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, Medical or KEAM 2023 Examination today. Candidates who have not applied for KEAM 2023 exam yet can do so by visiting the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates need to apply for KEAM 2023 to get admission in Engineering, Architecture, MBBS, BDS, Homoeo, Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary, Fisheries, Co-operation & Banking, Climate Change & Environmental Science, B.Tech Biotechnology and Pharmacy Courses in Kerala.

Here's How To apply For KEAM 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link tat reads - KEAM 2023 - Online Application

Step 3: Now click on 'Register Here' tab available on the newly opened page

Step 4: Entre your details like name, educational qualification and other credentials in the KEAM 2023 application form

Step 5: Pay the aaplication fee and submit the application form

Step 6: Download your KEAM 2023 application form and take printout for future reference

KEAM 2023- Direct Link To Apply

Candidates must note that they will be required to upload their class X certificate along with nativity proof and date of birth proof. 

 

