KEAM 2024 Registration Begins At cee.kerala.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

KEAM 2024: The registration for KEAM 2024, the Kerala Engineering Entrance Examination, commenced on March 27, 2024, as announced by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala. Those aspiring to appear for this examination can access the registration link on the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in. The deadline for application submission is set until April 17, 2024. Applicants are further required to complete online submission of supporting documents by April 24, 2024.

For candidates planning to apply, it's crucial to note that the admit cards for KEAM 2024 will be made available for download starting from May 20, 2024. The examination itself is scheduled to take place between June 1 and June 9, 2024. KEAM 2024 will be conducted in two shifts: the first shift will run from 9 am to 12 pm, followed by the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Results are expected to be announced on or before June 20, 2024.

KEAM 2024: Steps To Apply

- Visit the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.

- Locate and click on the KEAM 2024 registration link displayed on the homepage.

- Fill in the necessary details to complete the registration process.

- After registration, log in to your account to access and fill out the application form.

- Make the payment of the application fee as per the category and courses chosen, then submit the form.

- Download and retain a hard copy of the submitted application for future reference.

It's important to note the varying application fees based on the chosen courses and candidate category. For instance, candidates opting for Engineering only, B.Pharm only, or both, belonging to the general category, are required to pay ₹875, whereas SC category candidates need to pay ₹375. Similarly, Architecture only, Medical & Allied only, or both applicants from the general category are charged ₹625, while SC candidates need to pay ₹250. For all courses, general candidates need to pay ₹1125, whereas SC candidates are required to pay ₹500. ST candidates are exempted from paying any fees. For additional details, candidates are advised to refer to the official website of CEE Kerala.