KEAM Admissions 2023 Registrations Ends Today At cee.kerala.gov.in- Direct Link To Apply Here

KEAM Admissions 2023 : Candidates who wish to apply for MBBS, BDS and Architecture admissions in Kerala colleges and universities can submit their applications by today on the official website,

KEAM Admissions 2023: KEAM Admissions 2023 Registrations will be closed today, June 23, 2023, by the Commission of Entrance Exams, Kerala. Candidates interested in applying for MBBS, BDS, and Architecture admissions in Kerala institutions and universities may do so by today via cee.kerala.gov.in. According to the official timetable, students have until 3 p.m. today to submit their applications and authentic NEET UG and NATA exam scorecards.

Candidates must have passed the NEET UG Exam 2023 in order to apply for MBBS and BDS admissions. On June 13, 2023, the results were announced.

KEAM Admissions 2023: Steps to apply here

1. Visit the KEAM official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. 

2. On the homepage, click on the link for KEAM 2023-New application.

 3. Submit basic details to register yourself.

 4. Login again and fill in the application form.

 5. Upload all documents required and submit the form. 

6. Download the application and take a printout for future references.

KEAM Admission 2023; direct link here

Candidates for Architecture programmes must have passed the NATA 2023 Exam administered by the Council of Architecture. The findings of NATA Tests 1 and 2 have already been announced.

