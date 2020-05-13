Kerala Class 10 SSLC, Class 12 HSLC board exams from May 26, check schedule here

The Kerala state education board released the schedule for the pending exams of class 10 (SSLC) and class 12 (HSLC). According to Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, the exams will be held from May 26, Amid social distancing.

This means there could be fewer students in one class room and more space between the seats of the students, also wearing of masks may be compulsory during exams.

The exams for class 10 will be held from May 26 to May 28, while exams for class 12 will be from May 26 to 30.

Kerala SSLC, class 10 exam schedule:

May 26: Mathematics

May 27: Physics

May 28: Chemistry

Kerala HSLC, class 12 exam schedule:

May 26 – Entrepreneurship development

May 27 – Biology, geology, communicative English, statistics, electronics, Part III language

May 28 – Business studies, psychology, electronic systems

May 29 – History, computer application, Islamic history and culture

May 30 – Mathematics, political science, journalism

As per rules, students will get two hours and 45 minutes and the exams will be conducted in the morning sessions only.

The Union HRD Minister had issued a direction to all state and central boards to start the evaluation process for the exams conducted thus far and to release the date sheets for the pending test sheets.