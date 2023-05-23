topStoriesenglish2612136
PLUS TWO RESULT 2023

Kerala DHSE Class 12th Result 2023: BIG Update! Kerala Plus Two Results Date Declared, Check details at keralaresult.nic.in

DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result 2023: The Kerala state education minister has confirmed that DHSE Kerala results for 2023 will be announced the day after tomorrow May 25, 2023.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Tanya Dutt|Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 02:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Kerala DHSE Class 12th Result 2023: BIG Update! Kerala Plus Two Results Date Declared, Check details at keralaresult.nic.in

Kerala plus two Results 2023: Kerala’s Minister for General Education V Sivankutty at a press conference earlier this month, had announced that the DHSE Plus Two results will be declared on May 25. Kerala SSLC results will be announced on or before May 20, 2023, while Kerala plus two or higher secondary results 2023 are likely to be released on or before May 25, 2023. Students who took the Kerala DHSE Plus 2 exam can check their results at keralaresults.nic.in once they are released.

The Kerala 12th board result for 2023 will be made public on the official websites for all four streams—business, science, technology, and humanities—will be released simultaneously. 

Kerala Plus Two Results 2023: Here is how to check your class 12th result 

Once declared, students can check their Kerala Class 12th result 2023 following the steps given below

Step 1: Visit the official website at keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage look for the result link

Step 3: Enter your login details like name, enrollment number and other requested details.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

The class 12 examinations for upper secondary and the Vocational Upper Secondary Examination (VHSE) in 2023 were held starting on March 10 and running through March 30.

In 2022, class 12 plus 2 exams were held from March 30 and April 22 across the state at various exam centres. In 2022, about 4 lakh students took the Class 12 board examinations. 3,61,081 individuals applied to take the plus two tests in total, and 3,02,865 of them were successful. 78 schools received perfect scores, bringing the overall pass rate to 83.87 per cent.

