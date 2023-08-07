Kerala HSCAP 3rd Allotment 2023 Result Released At hscap.kerala.gov.in- Direct Link Here

Kerala HSCAP 3rd Allotment 2023: The Kerala Department of General Education, DGE, released the third supplementary results of higher secondary (Class 11) admission today, August 7. Students who are concerned can now get the Kerala HSCAP 3rd allotment result 2023 on the official website. Students must pay admission fees in order to get enrolled.

On the DGE official website, students may also view the category-wise final ranks of each institution to which they have applied. All pupils who received an allotment should report to their assigned schools between August 7 at 10 a.m. and August 8 at 4 p.m.

Kerala HSCAP 3rd Allotment 2023: Steps to check here

1. Visit the official Kerala HSCAP website, hscap.kerala.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, on the left side, click the candidate login tab.

3. Candidates must then enter their user name, password, and district of choice in the following step. Then choose 'School Wise Admitted Students List'.

5. Choose a district to view the Kerala HSCAP third allotment result 2023.

6. Verify the allocation status and save the letter

7. Print a copy of the Kerala HSCAP allotment letter for future reference.

There were 25,735 vacancies that were advertised. The third additional allocation was considered for 11,849 students out of 12,487 applicants. Of these, 638 applications were rejected for allotment due to a lack of options and other reasons.