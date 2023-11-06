Kerala KTET 2023 Registration Begins Today At ktet.kerala.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here
KTET Notification Kerala 2023 has been released, and the application process will begin today, November 6th, scroll down for schedule and other details here.
Kerala KTET 2023: The Kerala KTET Notification 2023 has been released, and the application procedure will commence today, November 6. The KTET 2023 application process will be handled online by Kerala Pareekshabhavan. Candidates who wish to register for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test, KTET October Exam 2023, should go to the official website-ktet.kerala.gov.in. According to the schedule, KTET 2023 registration will be open from November 6 to November 17, 2023.
Candidates must pay an application fee when they apply for the exam. The application fee for Kerala TET 2023 is Rs. 500 for General/Unreserved and Rs. 250 for other categories.
Kerala KTET 2023: Here’s how to apply
- Visit the KTET official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in.
- Click on the registration link and fill out the registration form.
- Fill out the application form and pay the fees.
- Submit the page by clicking the submit button.
KTET 2023; download the official notice here
KTET 2023: Notification
|Name of the Exam
|Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET)
|Exam Conducting Body
|Kerala Government Education Board (KGEB
|KTET Apply Online
|6th to 17th November 2023
|Last Date for pay application fees
|18th November 2023
|KTET Admit Card 2023
|December 20, 2023
|KTET official website
|https://ktet.kerala.gov.in/
Kerala KTET 2023: Important Dates
|Category
|Date of Examination
|Time
|KTET I
|29th December 2023
|10.00 am 12.30 pm
|KTET II
|29th December 2023
|2.00 pm -4.30 pm
|KTET III
|30th December 2023
|10.00 am 12.30 pm
|KTET IV
|30th December 2023
|2.00 pm -4.30 pm
Kerala TET exam is scheduled, according to the official notification. The eligibility conditions for KTET 2023 differ for each of the four categories; candidates can refer to the official KTET 2023 Notification PDF for more information.
