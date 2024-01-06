Kerala KTET Answer Key 2023 RELEASED At ktet.kerala.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

KTET Answer Key 2023: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan has released the answer key for the October 2023 session of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET). Participants of the KTET 2023 October session can now download the answer key from the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in. To access their respective KTET answer key for 2023, candidates need to choose their categories, which include Category 1, Category 2, Category 3, or Category 4.

KTET Answer Key: Category 1

KTET Answer Key: Category 2

KTET Answer Key: Category 3

KTET Answer Key: Category 4

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the KTET Category 1 Answer Key, KTET Category 2 Answer Key, KTET Category 3 Answer Key and KTET Category 4 Answer Key on the official website which is ktet.kerala.gov.in, candidates can download the answer key as per their catergory of examination.

Kerala KTET Answer Key 2023: Steps To Download

- Go to the official website of KTET, ktet.kerala.gov.in

- On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Provisional answer key October 2023”

- You will be redirected to a log in page.

- Enter your credentials

- The KTET answer key 2023 will appear on your screen.

- Save and take a print out of the KTET answer key for your reference.

KTET 2023: Exam Date

The KTET 2023 October session took place on December 29 and 30, with two distinct shifts – one in the morning and the other in the afternoon. The morning session unfolded from 10 am to 12:30 pm, while the afternoon session spanned from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Category I of the exam is tailored for individuals aspiring to teach students in lower primary classes, specifically from Class 1 to 5. Category II, on the other hand, is designed for those aiming to teach upper primary classes, encompassing Classes 6 to 8. The Category III examination targets individuals interested in teaching high school students, specifically in Classes 9 to 10. Lastly, the Category IV exam is intended for those seeking to teach Arabic, Hindi, Sanskrit, and Urdu in high school settings.