Kerala KTET August Result 2023 Out On ktet.kerala.gov.in- Direct Link, Steps To Check Scores Here

KTET Result 2023: The Kerala Pareekshabhavan has announced the release of the KTET Result 2023. The results for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) conducted in August 2023 are now available on the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their results. The Kerala TET result for Category I, Category II, Category III, and Category IV has been declared.

KTET August Result 2023: Direct Link

To access the KTET August Result 2023, candidates can follow the steps provided on the official website. The examination took place from 10th to 16th September 2023. As per the qualifying criteria, candidates in the General category need to secure a minimum of 60% marks, i.e., 90 out of 150, in the KTET Exam 2023. For candidates in other categories, the required score is 55%, i.e., 82 out of 150.

Candidates can now view and download their scorecards from the official website. The declaration of the KTET Result 2023 marks the conclusion of the evaluation process, allowing candidates to access their performance in Category I, Category II, Category III, and Category IV of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test.

KTET August 2023 Result: Steps To Check Scores

- Go to the examination website, ktet.kerala.gov.in.

- Open the link that reads ‘KTET AUGUST 2023 RESULT PUBLISHED’

- Select your category.

- Enter your roll number and date of birth.

- Submit the details and check your result.

- Save a copy of the result page for future uses.

KTET August 2023 Result: Next Session

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) is an annual state-level eligibility examination aimed at selecting qualified candidates for teaching positions in the state of Kerala. Successful candidates receive a certification that remains valid for a lifetime. The upcoming session, KTET October 2023, will have admit cards issued by Pareeksha Bhavan on December 20. The examination is scheduled for December 29 and 30, 2023, with two shifts on both days, each lasting for 2.5 hours.