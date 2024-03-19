Kerala SET Exam 2024 July Registration Link Active At Ibscentre.kerala.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

Kerala SET Exam 2024: LBS Centre for Science & Technology has started the registration process for Kerala SET July 2024. The registration process will end on April 15, and the deadline for submitting the application form is April 17. Interested applicants can apply online at lbsedp.lbscenter.in.Candidates can modify their Kerala SET July 2024 applications between April 18 and April 20.There will be two papers for the SET- JULY -2024. Paper I is common to all candidates. It is divided into two parts: General Knowledge (Part A) and Teaching Aptitude (Part B).

Paper II will be a test based on the candidate's Post Graduate (PG) level specialty. Paper II of the SET-JULY-2024 will cover 31 subjects.

Kerala SET Exam 2024: Steps to apply here

Visit the official website of the LBS Centre for Science and Technology at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the State Eligibility Test July 2024.

Register and continue with the application

Upload all of the required documentation and photographs.

Pay the application fees.

According to the official handout, the test will last two hours and include two papers for SET July 2024. Paper I is the same for all candidates and comprises of two parts: Part (A) General Knowledge and Part (B) Teaching Aptitude, whereas Paper II is an exam focused on the candidate's PG subject of specialisation. Paper I will consist of 120 questions, with 60 in each of Parts A and B. Each question will carry one point. Paper 2 shall comprise 120 questions carrying one mark each for the topics under Paper II, with the exception of Mathematics and Statistics, which shall have 80 questions carrying 1.5 marks.