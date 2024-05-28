Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2024 Released At sslcexam.kerala.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2024: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10 revaluation exam results. Students who took the exam can view and obtain their results from the official websites: slcexam.kerala.gov.in and pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in. To get the scorecard, candidates need to submit their roll number and date of birth.Kerala SSLC Result 2024 was declared on May 8, and the overall pass percentage was 99.69%. Students who had issues with their grades were given the option to request for Kerala SSLC Revaluation, Scrutiny, and Photocopy of Answer Sheet.

According to the official notice, the application window was open till May 15, and candidates had to pay Rs 400 for the revaluation of each paper.

Kerala SSLC Result 2024: Steps to download here

1. Go to the official website (slcexam.kerala.gov.in).

2. On the homepage, click the result link.

3. A new login page will open.

4. Fill in your registration number and date of birth.

5. Access the results and download them.

6. Print out for future reference.

The Kerala SSLC results were announced on May 8. According to the results, a total of 4,27,105 students took the Kerala SSLC exam in 2024, and 4,25,563 passed. This year's overall pass percentage for the Kerala SSLC exams is 99.69%, 0.01% lower than the previous year. The results also indicated that Pala was the best performing district.