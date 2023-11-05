Kerala TET 2023 Registration Begins Tomorrow At ktet.kerala.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

Kerala KTET 2023: The Kerala Pareekshabhavan has announced the commencement of registration for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2023. The registration window is scheduled to be open from November 6 to November 17, 2023. Prospective candidates can register for the KTET 2023 through the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in. The admit cards for the Kerala KTET 2023 are expected to be released on December 20, 2023. To download the hall ticket, candidates need to use their login credentials, including the registration number and date of birth.

Applicants are required to have successfully passed the higher secondary/senior secondary examination with a minimum of 48 percent marks. Additionally, candidates must have obtained the Trained Teachers Certificate or Diploma in Technical Education from the Kerala Government Examination Board.

Kerala TET October 2023: Here's How To Apply

- Candidates can follow easy steps given below to apply for Kerala TET 2023.

- Visit the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in.

- Click on the Kerala TET registration link and enter the registration details.

- Fill the application form and pay the application fees

- Click on submit

- Download and take a printout of the same for further references.

Kerala KTET 2023: Exam Date

As per the schedule, the KTET 2023 registration will be open from November 06 to 17, 2023. The exam will be conducted on December 29 and 30, 2023 in two shifts: 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM and from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM.

Kerala KTET 2023: Application Fee

The Kerala TET 2023 application fee is Rs. 500 for the General/Unreserved category and Rs. 250 for other categories.