Kerala TET Results 2023 To Be Released Soon At ktet.kerala.gov.in- Steps To Check Here

Kerala TET Results 2023: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan (KPB) is expected to release the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) results on its official website this week. Candidates who are eagerly awaiting the results of the May K-TET 2023 can verify and download their results once they are released via candidate login. The online application period lasted from April 3, 2023 until April 17, 2023.

On May 23, 2023, the admission card was made available. On May 30, 2023, KTET I was held from 10 AM to 12.30 PM and KTET II from 2 PM to 4.30 PM, whereas KTET III was held from 10 AM to 12.30 PM and KTET IV from 2 PM to 4.30 PM on May 31, 2023.

Kerala TET Result 2023: Steps to check here

1. Visit the Official website ktet.kerala.gov.in.

2. Find the Result Link: Look for the "Kerala TET Results 2023" link on the homepage or the "Latest Updates" section.

3. Once you find the relevant link, click on it to access the result page.

4. On the result page, you may need to enter your Kerala TET application number and date of birth or any other specified details as per instructions.

5. Click on ‘Submit’ or ‘View Result’ to see your results.

6. Once the result is displayed, download the PDF for future reference.

The passing standards for the SC, ST, and OBC categories are 55%, which implies that these groups must obtain 82 points out of a possible 150, whilst the general category is 60%.