PLUS TWO RESULT 2023

keralaresult.nic.in, Kerala DHSE +2 Class 12th Result 2023 Declared- Official Website Not Working? Check Scorecards Via Mobile App, SMS

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Class 12th Result 2023: Students can check their Class 12 result on the official websites: www.keralaresults.nic.in, scroll down to check scorecards via alternate ways if official website not working.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 03:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Class 12th Result 2023: The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) released the Plus 2 and VHSC final test results today, May 25 at 3 p.m. At 4 p.m., the details will be posted on the official website. Candidates can access their Kerala DHSE plus two results at results.kite.kerala.gov.in. Kerala HSE results may be accessible at keralaresults.nic.in as well. Exams for the DHSE Kerala Higher Secondary and VHSE were held across the state from March 10 to March 30, 2023. The test began at 9.30 a.m. and was completed in single shifts.

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Class 12th Result 2023: Here's how to check scorecards

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Kerala Board
Step 2: A webpage with multiple links will display on your screen. Now, click on the link that reads “Kerala Plus Two Result 2023”.
Step 3: Fill in your essential credentials such as roll number, date of birth and so on. Next, click on submit button.
Step 4: Your result for the Kerala DHSE +2 board exams will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Take a screenshot or save a copy of the result as a pdf for future reference.

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Class 12th Result 2023: Here's how to check via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile.
Step 2: Type KERALA12 followed by your registration or roll number after a space.
Step 3: Sent the text to 56263.
Step 4: You will receive a text message carrying your Kerala +2 Result scorecard.

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Class 12th Result 2023: How to check via Mobile App

  • Open Google Play.
  • Download the official apps from Google Play Store — SAPHALAM 2023, iExaMS - Kerala, PRD Live
  • Open the app to enter the registered number, roll number, and date of birth (DOB) in the given boxes.
  • Click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download a screenshot for further needs.

A total of 4 lakh students took the +2 exam, with an overall pass score of 82.95 percent. In total, 33,815 DHSE students received A+ grades, while 373 VHSE students received A+ grades. The Science stream has a pass percentage of 87.31%, while the Humanities stream has a pass percentage of 71.93%. Commerce students received an 82.75%.

