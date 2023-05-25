keralaresults.nic.in Kerala DHSE 12th Result 2023 Declared: Direct Link To Check Kerala Board +2 Results Scorecards Here
Kerala DHSE 12th Result 2023: Kerala Board +2 results declared on keralaresults.nic.in
Kerala DHSE Plus Two Class 12th Result 2023: Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala released the results of Class 12 final examination today, May 25. Candidates can check the Kerala DHSE plus two results on the official websites - results.kite.kerala.gov.in. and keralaresults.nic.in. Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala. The DHSE Kerala 12th result 2023 has been declared for approximately 4 lakh students at 3 pm through a press conference.
Kerala Plus Two Results 2023: Here is how to check your class 12th result
Once declared, students can check their Kerala Class 12th result 2023 following the steps given below
Step 1: Visit the official website at keralaresults.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage look for the result link
Step 3: Enter your login details like name, enrollment number and other requested details.
Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference
Kerala DHSE 12th Result 2023: Grading System
The DHSE Kerala 12th result will be based on a nine-point grading system, ranging from A+ to E. Candidates scoring grade D or below will have to appear for the SAY (Save A Year) or improvement exam.
