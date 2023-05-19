keralaresults.nic.in Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Declared, Here's How To Check Kerala Board 10th Scorecards On DigiLocker, SMS If Website Crashed
Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Declared on keralaresults.nic.in, scroll down to check steps to download scorecards on DigiLocker, SMS.
Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Declared: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Result 2023 or Kerala Board Class 10th Results today. Students can now check and download their Kerala 10th Result 2023 on the official website - keralaresults.nic.in.
Kerala 10th Result 2023: Websites To Check Kerala SSLC Result 2023
- results.kerala.nic.in
- pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in
- sslcexam.kerala.gov.in
- results.kite.kerala.gov.in
Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Direct Link
Students can check Kerala SSLC Result 2023 following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below
Step To Check Kerala 10th Result 2023
Step 1: Visit the official website - keralaresults.nic.in
Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads "Kerala SSLC Result 2023"
Step 3: Now, enter your credentials like roll number, DOB etc
Step 4: Click on "submit" and your Kerala SSLC Result will appear on your screen
Step 5: Download Your Kerala 10th Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference
Steps To Check Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Via SMS
Step 1: Open the text message app on your mobile phone
Step 2: Write a message in the format KERALA10RegistrationNumber
Step 3: Send it to 56263
Step 4: Check your Kerala SSLC Result 2023 received via SMS on your mobile
