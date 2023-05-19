keralaresults.nic.in Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Declared, Here's How To Check Kerala Board 10th Scorecards On DigiLocker, SMS If Website Crashed

Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Declared: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Result 2023 or Kerala Board Class 10th Results today. Students can now check and download their Kerala 10th Result 2023 on the official website - keralaresults.nic.in.

Kerala 10th Result 2023: Websites To Check Kerala SSLC Result 2023

results.kerala.nic.in

pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Students can check Kerala SSLC Result 2023 following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below

Step To Check Kerala 10th Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website - keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads "Kerala SSLC Result 2023"

Step 3: Now, enter your credentials like roll number, DOB etc

Step 4: Click on "submit" and your Kerala SSLC Result will appear on your screen

Step 5: Download Your Kerala 10th Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference

Steps To Check Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Via SMS

Step 1: Open the text message app on your mobile phone

Step 2: Write a message in the format KERALA10RegistrationNumber

Step 3: Send it to 56263

Step 4: Check your Kerala SSLC Result 2023 received via SMS on your mobile