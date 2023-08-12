Clearing the UPSC Civil Services Examination proves to be an immensely challenging feat, demanding years of unwavering commitment from aspirants who dedicate themselves to mastering the IAS recruitment evaluation. Ansar Shaikh stands as a beacon of inspiration for countless individuals as he triumphed over a series of obstacles to conquer the UPSC CS examination, ascending to the esteemed position of an IAS officer at the remarkably tender age of 21.

Currently serving as the ADM in Cooch Behar, West Bengal, Shaikh's origins trace back to the Marathwada district of Maharashtra's Jalna village. Born into a humble background, with an autorickshaw driver father and a mother toiling in the fields, his family encountered financial struggles. However, this did not deter them from ensuring Ansar's access to education.

From a young age, Ansar demonstrated exceptional academic prowess, culminating in a remarkable 91 percent score in his tenth-grade examinations. His academic journey subsequently led him to pursue a degree from Pune College. Following the completion of his graduation, Ansar embarked on an arduous journey to prepare for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. His unyielding determination and dedication bore fruit in 2016, as he clinched a commendable All India Rank (AIR) of 361 in his first attempt at the examination.



Ansar Shaikh's early life was marked by a firsthand encounter with adversity. He bore witness to his brother's premature departure from school, compelled to commence work at a garage in order to contribute to the family's meager income. Furthermore, his sister's marriage at the tender age of 15 presented yet another challenge. Despite the weight of these hardships, Ansar remained resolute in his pursuit of knowledge, diligently studying and ultimately conquering what is widely regarded as one of the most formidable examinations globally.