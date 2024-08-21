KPSC KAS Hall Ticket 2024 Released At kpsc.kar.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

KPSC KAS Hall Ticket 2024: The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the KPSC KAS Hall Ticket 2024 on its official website for the upcoming preliminary exam. Scheduled for August 27, 2024, the exam will take place in two sessions: Paper 1 from 10 AM to 12 PM and Paper 2 from 2 PM to 4 PM. This exam is part of the recruitment process for 384 Gazetted Probationer Group 'A' and 'B' positions. Candidates who have successfully applied can now download their admit cards from the KPSC website at kpsc.kar.nic.in.

Candidates appearing for the preliminary exam should download their hall tickets from the official website using their login credentials, including User Name (Mobile Number, Email ID, or Enrollment ID) and Password. These credentials can be found in the information provided during the online application process.

KPSC KAS Hall Ticket 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) website at kpsconline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the Gazetted Probationer Group 'A' and 'B' Hall Ticket.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials when prompted.

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save the admit card for future reference

The selection process for Group A and Group B Gazetted Probationers in the KAS GP involves several stages: a preliminary exam, a main exam, and an interview. The preliminary exam consists of two objective-type papers. Candidates who successfully clear the preliminary exam will advance to the next stage of recruitment.