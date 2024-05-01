KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Revaluation Result 2024 DECLARED At kseab.karnataka.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

Karnataka 2nd PUC: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the Karnataka 2nd PUC revaluation and retotaling result 2024. To check the result, students should visit the official website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in, and enter their registration number and stream. The Karnataka 2nd PUC result for 2024 was announced on April 10, 2024, after the exams held from April 29 to May 16, 2024. Students dissatisfied with their results had the option to request a re-evaluation by submitting their applications online.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Revaluation Result: Direct Link

The Karnataka board is currently conducting the state’s 2nd PUC examination from April 29 to May 16, 2024, with exams scheduled in two shifts—morning and evening. Most papers are scheduled for the morning shift, which runs from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm, while the afternoon session starts at 2:15 pm.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Revaluation Result 2024: Steps To Check Scores

Visit kseab.karnataka.gov.in, the official website.

Look for the notification regarding PUC results.

Enter your registration number.

Submit and download or print the 2nd PUC revaluation result 2024.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2024: Check Dates

April 29: Kannada, Arabic, History, Physics

May 2: English

May 3: Political Science, Statistics

May 4: Geography, Psychology, Chemistry, Home Science, Basic Maths

May 9: Logic, Business Studies, Math, Education

May 11: Sociology, Biology, Geology, Electronics, Computer Science

May 13: Economics

May 14: Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Hindi

The overall pass percentage for Karnataka's 2nd PUC exams in 2024 was 81.15%. A Vidyalakshmi secured the highest exam score of 598.