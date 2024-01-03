KSET 2024 Admit Card Released At kea.kar.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

KSET 2024 Admit Card: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has issued the admit cards for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2023 on January 2, 2024. Those registered for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official KEA website at kea.kar.nic.in. The KSET exam is scheduled for January 13, 2024, and will take place at various centers across the state. The examination comprises two papers, each consisting of objective type Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs). Candidates must mark their responses on the Optical Marks Reader (OMR) Sheet provided with the test booklet. It's important to note that there is no negative marking for incorrect answers.

KSET 2024 Admit Card: Steps to download here

Visit the official KEA website at kea.kar.nic.in.

Navigate to the homepage and locate the KSET 2023 admit card link.

Click on the link to access a new page.

Enter the required details as prompted.

After submitting the details, the admit card will appear on the screen.

Review the details and download the admit card.

Take a printout for future reference

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card and a valid ID proof to the examination hall. Failure to do so will result in candidates being denied entry to the examination.