KSET 2024 Result DECLARED At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Direct Link, Steps To Check Scores Here

KSET 2024: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has declared the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2024 results. Aspirants can access the results on the official website of KEA, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The results are provided in a PDF format for all subjects. Candidates can log in using their registration number and date of birth to obtain the KSET 2024 result.

The results for all 41 subjects, such as Commerce, Kannada, Economics, and English, have been announced. Both Paper 1 and Paper 2 provisional score lists are available on the official portal.

KSET Result 2024: Direct Link

According to the KEA notification, candidates can raise objections regarding the provisional scores by emailing keakset2023@gmail.com, providing complete details before May 10, 2024.

KSET Result 2024: Steps To Check Scores

- Go to the official result website of KSET 2024 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

- Click on the KSET result link on the homepage.

- Enter the login credentials on the login page and submit.

- Your KSET result will appear on the screen.

- Download and print the result for future reference.

KSET 2024: Passing Marks

Candidates from the general category must secure a minimum aggregate of 40%, while SC, ST, PwD, Transgender, and other reserved category candidates need a minimum of 35% aggregate marks across both papers.

KSET 2024: Exam Details

The KSET 2024 aims to determine if candidates are eligible to become assistant professors in the state. The exam took place on January 13 to hire assistant professors for state universities. Paper 1 of KSET had 50 multiple-choice questions worth 100 marks, held from 10 am to 11 am. Paper 2, from 12 pm to 2 pm, comprised 100 questions worth 200 marks.