KSET Admit Card 2024 To Be Released Soon At kea.kar.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

KSET Admit Card 2024: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will soon release the KSET 2024 admit card. Candidates appearing for the Assistant Professors exam can download their hall tickets from the official KEA website at kea.kar.nic.in once available. As per the official schedule, the KSET 2024 exam will be held on November 24, 2024. The exam consists of two papers: Paper I includes 50 objective-type compulsory questions for a total of 100 marks, while Paper II has 100 objective-type compulsory questions for 200 marks. The exam will last three hours, from 10 AM to 1 PM.

Additionally, general category candidates must secure at least 40 percent overall in both papers combined, while candidates from SC, ST, PwBD, and other reserved categories are required to achieve a minimum of 35 percent across both papers.

KSET Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official KEA website at kea.kar.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for KSET 2024 admit card.

Log in using your credentials and submit the details.

Your KSET 2024 admit card will appear on the screen.

Review the details, download the admit card, and print a copy for future reference.

The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2024 admit card will be accessible online at the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. To download the KSET Hall Ticket, candidates will need their Application Number, Registered Mobile Number, or Date of Birth. The KSET exam will consist of 150 objective-type multiple-choice questions, totaling 300 marks, with a time limit of 3 hours. There will be no negative marking for incorrect answers, allowing candidates to attempt all questions without penalty.