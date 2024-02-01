KSET Answer Key 2024 OUT At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download

KSET 2024: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has published the answer key for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2024 on January 30. Participants can now download it from cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Objections can be submitted until February 7, 2024, and the final answer key and results will be adjusted based on these objections. Objection submissions, along with necessary supporting documents, are accepted offline, and a fee of Rs 300 is applicable for each objection.

Karnataka KSET 2024 Answer Key: Direct Link

Karnataka KSET 2024: Steps To Check Answer Key

1. Go to the official KSET website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

2. On homepage, look for Karnataka KSET answer key section

3. In the next step, choose the subject corresponding to examination

4. Download the Karnataka KSET answer key 2024

5. Go through the same and download it

6. Take its printout for future reference

KSET Answer Key 2024: Exam Details

The KSET 2024 examination comprised two sessions: the first session from 10:00 am to 11:00 am (Paper I) and the second session from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 pm (Paper II). Paper I had 50 questions carrying 100 marks, while Paper II had 100 questions with a total of 200 marks. It is important to note that there is no negative marking for incorrect answers. The result date is yet to be announced, and candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates. A direct link to the results will be provided here once they are released.