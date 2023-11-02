KVS Primary Teacher Recruitment 2023 Answer Key Released At kvsangathan.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

KVS released the primary teacher final answer key candidates on November 1, 2023. Candidates who took the exam can check and download the answer key in PDF format from the official website of the KVS (Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan).

KVS Primary Teacher Recruitment 2023 was a complementary computer-based exam that was held from February 21 to February 28, 2023.

The CBSE (Central Board of Senior Education) released the list of shortlisted candidates for the interview phase for the PRT position on October 19, 2023, and revised the list on October 27, 2023.

According to the notice present on the official website, the interview for the post of PRT will be conducted from November 3 to November 9, 2023. The candidates can download their interview letter from the KVS (Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan) official website. The interview will be held in six different cities: Delhi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Dehradun, Mumbai, and Noida.

KVS Primary Teacher Recruitment 2023 Answer Key: How to Download

Go to the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads “KVS Primary Teacher 2022 Final Answer Key."

A new PDF will open where the candidates can check the answer key.

Download the page and keep a hard copy for future reference.

KVS Primary Teacher Recruitment 2023 Answer Key: direct link

Candidates have the opportunity to raise an objection if they find any answer inappropriate based on the official final answer key provided by the KVS board.