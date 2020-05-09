Law School Admission Test examinations to be conducted online amid COVID-19 lockdown

The US-based Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has decided to administer the 2020 LSAT-India entrance examination online due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This is the first time ever that the entrance exam will be conducted online.

The online examination will enable candidates to take the test from the convenience of their home or other respective settings without worrying for their health and safety.

The Legal School Admission Council (LSAC) is a US based not-for-profit organisation has been administering the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) for over 70 years. More than 138,000 LSATs are administered annually at over 920 testing centres worldwide.

Each year, LSAC more than 60,000 law school candidates take part in the admission process and provides the essential admission software and data relied upon by more than 220-member law schools in the United States, Canada, and Australia.

More than 138,000 LSATs are administered annually at over 920 testing centres worldwide. LSAC does not assess an applicant's chances for admission to any law school; all admission decisions are made by individual law schools.

This announcement will now help the students get clarity in the admission process as several entrace exams are getting delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic.