AP EAMCET Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test, AP EAMCET 2022 Result will be declared today, July 26. The AP EAPCET results are expected to be released today on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, by 11 AM. Candidates must notice that this year 100 per cent weightage given to APEACET reult 2022 and merit list be prepared in accordance with AP EAMCET Result. Earlier, for results, 25% weightage was given to the Intermediate Public Examination and the remaining 75% to the entrance test.
AP EAPET Result 2022
“100% weightage to the marks secured in EAPCET-2022(Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) for determining the overall ranking for the purpose of admissions into professional courses for the Academic Year 2022-23,” stated APSCHE in a notice on the official website.
AP EAMCET 2022: Documents required for counselling
Candidates should keep a hard copy of the completed online application form, hall ticket, and rank card for the AP EAMCET 2022 counselling.
AP EAMCET 2022: Weightage of Marks
AP EAMCET 2021 normalized score will carry 75 percent weightage, and the Class 12 final exam marks will carry 25 percent weightage.
AP EAMCET 2022: Rank Card
The AP EAMCET 2022 results will be released today. Candidates will be ranked in the order of merit based on their normalised marks (75% weightage) and 10+2 (25% weightage).
AP EAMCET 2022: Result Date and Time
Today, at 11 a.m., Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana will announce the State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAPCET result 2022). Today, at 11 a.m., the AP EAMCET result 2022 will be released. Download the EAMCET 2022 scorecard from sche.ap.gov.in.
