AP EAMCET Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test, AP EAMCET 2022 Result will be declared today, July 26. The AP EAPCET results are expected to be released today on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, by 11 AM. Candidates must notice that this year 100 per cent weightage given to APEACET reult 2022 and merit list be prepared in accordance with AP EAMCET Result. Earlier, for results, 25% weightage was given to the Intermediate Public Examination and the remaining 75% to the entrance test.

AP EAPET Result 2022

“100% weightage to the marks secured in EAPCET-2022(Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) for determining the overall ranking for the purpose of admissions into professional courses for the Academic Year 2022-23,” stated APSCHE in a notice on the official website.