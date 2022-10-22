AP ICET Counselling 2022 LIVE: Seat allotment TODAY on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, check latest updates here

AP ICET Counselling 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will release the AP ICET seat allotment result today, October 22, 2022. Candidates who have registered for the AP ICET Counselling 2022 process will be able check the seat allotment result on the official website –cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. After the seat allotment is released, candidates will be required to appear for reporting at the respective institutes.

AP ICET Seat Allotment Result Time

According to the official website of APSCHE i.e cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, the AP ICET seat allotment result will be declared today, October 22, 2022 however the time for the release of the result is not issued and an official confirmation for the same is awaited.

ICET Counselling, candidates can apply for admissions into various state colleges and universities in Andhra Pradesh for MBA and MCA courses.