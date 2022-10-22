NewsEducation
AP ICET COUNSELLING 2022

AP ICET Counselling 2022 LIVE: Seat allotment TODAY on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, check latest updates here

AP ICET seat allotment result 2022 will be declared on the official website of APSCHE- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in today, scroll down to check time and more details

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 12:20 PM IST|Source:

AP ICET Counselling 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will release the AP ICET seat allotment result today, October 22, 2022. Candidates who have registered for the AP ICET Counselling  2022 process will be able check the seat allotment result on the official website –cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. After the seat allotment is released, candidates will be required to appear for reporting at the respective institutes. 

AP ICET Seat Allotment Result Time

According to the official website of APSCHE i.e cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, the AP ICET seat allotment result will be declared today, October 22, 2022 however the time for the release of the result is not issued and an official confirmation for the same is awaited.

ICET Counselling, candidates can apply for admissions into various state colleges and universities in Andhra Pradesh for MBA and MCA courses.

22 October 2022
12:14 PM

AP ICET Seat Allotment Result Time

 The time for the release of the AP ICET seat allotment result is not issued and an official confirmation for the same is awaited. According to the official website of APSCHE i.e cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, the  result will be declared today, October 22, 2022.

12:11 PM

AP ICET Seat Allotment 2022

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has conducted registration process for the AP ICET Counselling 2022 on its official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in from October 9 to Ocotber 12, 2022.

12:09 PM

AP ICET Counselling 2022

APSCHE will release the AP ICET seat allotment result today, October 22, 2022 at its official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, the official timing of the release of the seat allotment is not confirmed yet, stay tuned to Zee news for the latest updates.

AP ICET Counselling 2022AP ICET Result 2022AP ICET Seat AllotmentICET Seat Allotment resultSeat AllotmentAndhra Pradeshcets.apsche.ap.gov.inmanabadi results

