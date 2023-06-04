topStoriesenglish2617565
AP ICET RESULT 2023

Live | AP ICET Result 2023 (ANYTIME): Manabadi Result To Be Declared SOON On cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Check Latest Updates

AP ICET Result 2023 Live: Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test result will be soon available on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, scroll down to check latest updates.

Written By  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 04:55 PM IST

AP ICET Result 2023 Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh State Council Of Higher Education (APSCHE) will soon release the results for the Integrated Common Entrance Test ( AP ICET) on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. As per the latest reports, APSCHE is expected to declare the AP ICET 2023 Result next week, however, an official confirmation regarding the release date and time of the Manabadi Result is still awaited.

Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur conducts the AP ICET exam on behalf of APSCHE for admission into MBA/MCA Courses. This year, the AP ICET exams were conducted on June 24 and 25 and the preliminary answer key has been released on the official website.

04 June 2023
16:49 PM

AP ICET 2023 Result Live Updates: Manabadi Answer Key Out

AP ICET 2023 Preliminary Answer Key is now available on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Direct Link to Download AP ICET Answer Key

16:48 PM

AP ICET Result 2023 Live Updates

APSCHE will soon announce the results for the Integrated Common Entrance Test or AP ICET 2023 Result on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. As per the latest reports, APSCHE is expected to declare the AP ICET 2023 Result next week, however, an official confirmation regarding the release date and time of the Manabadi Result is still awaited.

