LIVE Updates | BPSC Teacher Recruitment Result 2023(SOON): Bihar TRE Result To Be Out Anytime At bpsc.bih.nic.in- Check Latest Update Here

BPSC Teacher Recruitment Result 2023 Live: The results of the Bihar Public Service Commission's (BPSC) school teacher recruitment examination are awaited. The results will be available at bpsc.bih.nic.in whenever they are released. The school teacher recruitment examination was held at various exam centres across the state from August 24 to August 26 in two shifts from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and 3: 30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The answer keys have already been made available by the commission. The objection period was from September 5 until September 11. This recruitment process will fill 1,70,461 Teacher positions in Bihar.