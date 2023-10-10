trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2673315
PSC TEACHER RECRUITMENT 2023

LIVE Updates | BPSC Teacher Recruitment Result 2023(SOON): Bihar TRE Result To Be Out Anytime At bpsc.bih.nic.in- Check Latest Update Here

BPSC Teacher Recruitment Result 2023 Live: The BPSC is undertaking this recruitment drive to fill 1,70,461 school teacher positions, scroll down for more details.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
BPSC Teacher Recruitment Result 2023 Live: The results of the Bihar Public Service Commission's (BPSC) school teacher recruitment examination are awaited. The results will be available at bpsc.bih.nic.in whenever they are released. The school teacher recruitment examination was held at various exam centres across the state from August 24 to August 26 in two shifts from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and 3: 30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The answer keys have already been made available by the commission. The objection period was from September 5 until September 11. This recruitment process will fill 1,70,461 Teacher positions in Bihar.

Stay tuned to Zee News for all the latest and live updates on BPSC teacher recruitment result 2023.

10 October 2023
12:51 PM

BPSC Sarkari Result 2023 Live: Exam held in August

The BPSC held the 2023 version of the school teacher recruitment exam on August 24, 25, and 26, 2023.

12:31 PM

BPSC Teacher Recruitment Exam 2023 Live: Results are awaited

The results of the Bihar Public Service Commission's (BPSC) school teacher recruitment examination are awaited at the official website.

12:28 PM

BPSC Recruitment 2023: Live Blog

Hello all and welcome to the live blog of BPSC teacher recruitment result 2023. Stay tuned for all the latest and live updates here. Once the result is released direct link will be provided here.

