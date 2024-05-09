CBSE Class 10th, 12th Results 2024: CBSE Board Results Soon At cbse.nic.in, Here's When, Where and How to Check Marksheet
CBSE Board Result 2024 Latest Update: 5.80 lakh students took part in the CBSE Board exams 2024, which were held over 877 test centers, in the nation's capital alone.
Trending Photos
CBSE Board Result 2024 Latest Update: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to issue the CBSE 10th and 12th Result 2024 after May 20. The results of the CBSE Board Class 10 and 12 Exams 2024 can be viewed and downloaded by students via the official website at results.cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.
The CBSE held exams for Classes 10 and 12 this year from February 15 to March 13, and from February 15 to April 2, 2024. This year, 39 lakh students took the tests, representing over 26 different countries.
Stay Tuned For Live Updates
CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: When Were The Results Announced Last Year?
Results of classes 10th and 12th 2023 were announced on May 12 in the year 2023.
Live 2024 CBSE 10th and 12th Results: How Many Students Took The Exam?
The results of this year's tests are currently being awaited by 36 lakh students, who are enrolled with the CBSE.
CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: What Are The Passing Marks?
Students of CBSE classes 10 and 12th need to obtain a minimum of 33% in each subject and overall subjects to be declared pass.