CBSE Class 10th,12th Results 2024: How To Check Results This Year? Check All Details Here

CBSE Class 10th,12th Results 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to announce the results for the 10th and 12th board exams in 2024. The results are anticipated to be released by CBSE after May 20, 2024. Students can check their CBSE Class 10th and 12th Results on the official websites cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, and results.gov.in by providing the required information, which includes their name, roll number, subject-specific marks, overall grades, and other pertinent information.

Exams for classes 10 and 12 were administered from February 15 to March 13, 2024, and February 15 to April 2, 2024, respectively.