CBSE Class 10th,12th Results 2024: How To Check Results This Year? Check All Details Here
CBSE Class 10th and 12th Result 2024: Stay up to date with the latest updates as CBSE announces its results soon.
CBSE Class 10th,12th Results 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to announce the results for the 10th and 12th board exams in 2024. The results are anticipated to be released by CBSE after May 20, 2024. Students can check their CBSE Class 10th and 12th Results on the official websites cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, and results.gov.in by providing the required information, which includes their name, roll number, subject-specific marks, overall grades, and other pertinent information.
Exams for classes 10 and 12 were administered from February 15 to March 13, 2024, and February 15 to April 2, 2024, respectively.
CBSE 10th Class Result: When Will The Result Come Out?
CBSE 10th Class Result: The CBSE Class 10th and 12th Results are expected to be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board after May 20, 2024.
Cbse.nic.in Class 10 Result Live: What Are The Passing Marks?
To pass the Class 10 and 12 Board Exam, students must score at least 33% of the points that can be scored. After the CBSE Class 10th and 12th Results 2024 are made public, candidates who would like their marks to be changed can ask for a reevaluation. The website offers details on the rechecking and revaluation fees. If there are any additional prerequisites for admission, it is advised that candidates download the worksheet.