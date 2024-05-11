Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2748473
NewsEducation
CBSE BOARD RESULT 2024

CBSE Class 10th,12th Results 2024: How To Check Results This Year? Check All Details Here

CBSE Class 10th and 12th Result 2024: Stay up to date with the latest updates as CBSE announces its results soon.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: May 11, 2024, 10:53 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

CBSE Class 10th,12th Results 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to announce the results for the 10th and 12th board exams in 2024. The results are anticipated to be released by CBSE after May 20, 2024. Students can check their CBSE Class 10th and 12th Results on the official websites cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, and results.gov.in by providing the required information, which includes their name, roll number, subject-specific marks, overall grades, and other pertinent information.

Exams for classes 10 and 12 were administered from February 15 to March 13, 2024, and February 15 to April 2, 2024, respectively. 

 

11 May 2024
10:54 AM IST

CBSE 10th Class Result: When Will The Result Come Out? 

CBSE 10th Class Result: The CBSE Class 10th and 12th Results are expected to be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board after May 20, 2024. The CBSE Class 10th and 12th Results are expected to be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board after May 20, 2024.

 

10:45 AM IST

Cbse.nic.in Class 10 Result Live: What Are The Passing Marks? 

To pass the Class 10 and 12 Board Exam, students must score at least 33% of the points that can be scored. After the CBSE Class 10th and 12th Results 2024 are made public, candidates who would like their marks to be changed can ask for a reevaluation. The website offers details on the rechecking and revaluation fees. If there are any additional prerequisites for admission, it is advised that candidates download the worksheet.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India's first digital beggar Raju dies
DNA Video
DNA test of your utensils
DNA Video
DNA: How to know if gold is real?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the Fatehpur Sikri Masjid-Mandir controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha elections...Is there a game in voting?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi-Akhilesh Yadav Holds Join Rally In Kannauj
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Supreme Court's decision on Kejriwal
DNA Video
DNA: 3 weapons of elections in India!
DNA Video
DNA: Millionaires growth at double speed in Delhi-Mumbai!
DNA Video
DNA: Scientists Discover a 'Phonetic Alphabet' Used by Sperm Whales