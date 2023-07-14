trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2635290
Live | AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling: APSCHE To Start Registration SOON, Check Latest Updates Here

AP EAMCET Counselling 2023 Live Updates: APSCHE is expected to begin the AP EAPCET Counselling this week on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, scroll down for more information.

Written By  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 11:45 AM IST

LIVE Blog

AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will soon commence the AP EAMCET Counselling 2023. According to the latest updates the council will release the AP EAPCET Counselling schedule on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in this week, however, the official confirmation for the same is still awaited.

AP EEAMCET Result 2023 was announced on June 14, therefore, the registration for the AP EAPCET Counselling 2023 is anticipated to start by the end of this week, however, the official confirmation on the date and time of the commencement of the application process is awaited.

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Latest & Live Updates On AP EAMCET Counselling 2023 


14 July 2023
11:43 AM

AP EAMCET Counselling Result 2023:  Qualifying Criteria For Bsc Nursing

The minimum qualifying criteria of entrance test as per the Indian Nursing Council {Revised Regulations and Curriculum for B.Sc.,(Nursing) Program – Corrigendum}, Regulations, 2022 dated 08/04/2022:

General - 50th percentile

SC/ST/OBC - 40th percentile

General-PwD - 45th percentile

SC/ST/OBC/-PwD - 40th percentile

11:41 AM

AP EAMCET Counselling 2023 Live Updates: Counselling & Allotment Of Seats

The list of institutions for allotment of candidates with intake in each discipline and category, as per reservations through AP EAPCET – 2023 would be released in the Information Booklet for Counseling in due course and the same information would also be released on the website https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

11:37 AM

AP EAMCET Counselling 2023 Live Updates:  Qualifying Marks For AP EAPCET

The qualifying percentage of marks for the AP EAPCET-2023 is 25% of the maximum marks considered for the ranking. However, for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe, no minimum qualifying mark is prescribed. But their admission will be limited to the extent of seats reserved for such categories.

11:31 AM

AP EAMCET Counselling 2023 Live Updates: Registration Process 

1. Registration Process: Qualified candidates must complete the registration process in order to participate in the counselling process.

2. Choice Filling and Locking: Candidates must log into the site after successfully registering in order to select their desired college and course. Students will also need to lock the options.

3. Seat Allocation: The seats will be assigned to candidates based on their rank, preference, and seat availability.

4. Fee Payment: Those who have been assigned a seat must pay the necessary fee within the stipulated time frame.

5. Report to allotted college: This is the final stage, in which shortlisted candidates must report to the designated colleges for the document verification round. They are advised to bring the original documents with them for verification

11:26 AM

AP EAMCET Counselling 2023 Live Updates

 The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education APSCHE, will soon release the AP EAMCET Counselling 2023 dates for applicants who have qualified for the AP EAMCET Exam 2023. Candidates will be able to apply for AP EAPCET Counselling 2023 on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

