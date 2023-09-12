LIVE UPDATES | CTET Answer Key 2023: CBSE CTET Result, Answer Keys To Be Out Soon At ctet.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Cut Off And More Here

CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 answer key. All those who appeared in the CBSE CTET 2023 exam will be able to check the answer keys from the official website of CBSE CTET, ctet.nic.in. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 was conducted on August 20 at various exam centres. According to the reports board will soon release the provisional answer keys this week, September 16. However official date is yet to be out.

The CTET June 2023 answer key will be released separately for both papers 1 and 2. Along with the answer key, CBSE will also upload the CTET 2023 response sheet. Candidates will be able to raise objections against the CTET answer key 2023. The CTET 2023 provisional answer key challenge window will be made available for a certain time period only. To raise objections to the CTET June 2023 answer key, candidates will have to pay a challenging fee of Rs.1000 per question.