CTET Result 2021 LIVE Updates: CBSE to declare December 2021 results shortly at ctet.nic.in

CTET Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 results shortly. As per the CTET December 2021 schedule available on the official website of CTET (https://ctet.nic.in), the tentative date for the declaration of the result is February 15.

It is to be noted that the 15th edition of CTET was held in a CBT (Computer Based Test) mode. It was conducted from December 16, 2021, to January 21, 2022.

The test was conducted in 20 languages across various cities in India and there were two papers. While Paper I was for a person who intended to be a teacher for classes I to V, Paper II was for people intending to be a teacher for classes VI toVIII.

