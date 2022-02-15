CTET Result 2021 LIVE Updates: CBSE to declare December 2021 results shortly at ctet.nic.in

15 February 2022, 14:06 PM
CTET December 2021 Mark sheets, Certificates on DigiLocker
Once CTET December 2021 results are announced, the mark sheets and certificates will also be available on the DigiLocker website and mobile app.
CTET January 2021 Mark sheets and Certificates are now available in DigiLocker. Download DigiLocker App today!https://t.co/WLOha1HVqM#CTET #CBSE pic.twitter.com/NCOIJaG8Br
— DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) March 11, 2021
15 February 2022, 13:47 PM
It is to be noted that the CTET examination of the 2nd shift on December 16, 2021, and both the shifts on December 17, 2021, were postponed due to "unexpected technical requirements."
The exam was then conducted on January 17.
15 February 2022, 13:25 PM
CTET December 2021: How to check results?
- Once CTET December 2021 results are announced, students need to visit the official website of CTET at https://ctet.nic.in.
- On the home, click on the "CTET December 2021 Result" link.
- You will be redirected to a new page where you need to enter your "Roll Number".
- Your CTET December 2021 Result will be displayed on your screen.
CTET December 2021 results: Link to download admit cards
15 February 2022, 13:24 PM
The CTET December 2021 was conducted in 20 languages across India and there were two papers. Paper I was for a person who intended to be a teacher for classes I to V, while Paper II was for people intending to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.
15 February 2022, 13:23 PM
The 15th edition of CTET was conducted in a CBT (Computer Based Test) mode between December 16, 2021, and January 21, 2022.
15 February 2022, 13:23 PM
According to the CTET December 2021 schedule available on the official website of CTET at https://ctet.nic.in, the tentative date for the declaration of the result is February 15.
15 February 2022, 13:22 PM
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 results soon.