CUET PG 2024 Admit Card To Be Released Today: Check Instructions Issued By The NTA
CUET PG Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: The NTA is ready to release the CUET PG admit card on March 7. Students can download it from pgcuet.samarth.ac.in using their application numbers and date of birth.
CUET PG Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: Today, March 7, the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate, or CUET PG 2024, admit cards or hall passes will be made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Using their application number and birthdate, candidates can obtain it from pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Exam city information sheets have already been made available.
The entrance exam (CBT, or computer-based test) for 157 participants will take place from March 11 to March 28. A total of 4,62,589 distinct applicants have signed up for the test. Candidates can contact NTA via email at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in or by phone at 011 4075 9000 for assistance with CUET PG.
CUET PG ADMIT CARD 2024 LIVE UPDATES: How to Download CUET PG Admit Card 2024
Candidates can follow the instructions below to download the hall ticket:
Step 1: Visit the official website: pgcuet.samarth.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CUET PG 2024 admit card link
Step 3: Submit the login information
Step 4: The hall ticket will appear on the screen
Step 5: View and download the same
Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference