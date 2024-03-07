CUET PG 2024 Admit Card To Be Released Today: Check Instructions Issued By The NTA

CUET PG Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: Today, March 7, the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate, or CUET PG 2024, admit cards or hall passes will be made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Using their application number and birthdate, candidates can obtain it from pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Exam city information sheets have already been made available.

The entrance exam (CBT, or computer-based test) for 157 participants will take place from March 11 to March 28. A total of 4,62,589 distinct applicants have signed up for the test. Candidates can contact NTA via email at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in or by phone at 011 4075 9000 for assistance with CUET PG.

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest updates on the CUET PG admit card and other exam-related information