NewsEducation
: CUET

CUET PG 2024 Admit Card To Be Released Today: Check Instructions Issued By The NTA

CUET PG Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: The NTA is ready to release the CUET PG admit card on March 7. Students can download it from pgcuet.samarth.ac.in using their application numbers and date of birth.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 01:41 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

cuet-pg-admit-card-2024
LIVE Blog

CUET PG Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: Today, March 7, the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate, or CUET PG 2024, admit cards or hall passes will be made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Using their application number and birthdate, candidates can obtain it from pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Exam city information sheets have already been made available.

The entrance exam (CBT, or computer-based test) for 157 participants will take place from March 11 to March 28. A total of 4,62,589 distinct applicants have signed up for the test. Candidates can contact NTA via email at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in or by phone at 011 4075 9000 for assistance with CUET PG.

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest updates on the CUET PG admit card and other exam-related information

07 March 2024
13:38 PM

CUET PG ADMIT CARD 2024 LIVE UPDATES: How to Download CUET PG Admit Card 2024

Candidates can follow the instructions below to download the hall ticket:

Step 1: Visit the official website: pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CUET PG 2024 admit card link

Step 3: Submit the login information

Step 4: The hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the same

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How much does it cost to educate a child in India?
DNA Video
DNA: How To Identify Fake Medicines?
DNA Video
A Raja Controversy: DNA test of anti-Hindu statements of DMK leader A Raja
DNA Video
DNA: What's happening in Haiti?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Guarantee of abortion' in France...right or wrong?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the inhumanity of Blue Sapphire Mall
DNA Video
DNA: How dangerous is obesity?
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of 'Mamata' on 'Shahjahan Sheikh' in Sandeshkhali
DNA Video
DNA: What is Open Book Exam?
DNA Video
DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress